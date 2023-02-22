‘The Price Is Right’ Gets A Channel On Samsung TV Plus
Jamie Oliver, ‘Divorce Court’ Also added to channel lineup
For long-running game show The Price Is Right, the price is now free, as in a free ad-supported streaming TV channel.
Samsung TV Plus said it has added a The Price is Right channel to its channel lineup in February.
Right now, the channel is featuring episodes from Seasons 11 to 14.
Samsung TV Plus also added a Jamie Oliver channels and a Divorce Court Channel.
Jamie Oliver gives viewers a variety of recipes he prepares while standing at home in his kitchen or while having adventures on the road.
The Divorce Court channel features the venerable courtroom show where marital disputes are settle with tears and laughter.
In March Samsung TV Plus will be adding movies keeping with a Women’s History Month theme.
On Samsung’s Movie Hub, actresses Jessica Chastain, Amy Adams, Queen Latifah, Diane Keaton, Katie Holmes and Zoe Saldana are featured.
The FlimRise Free Movies channel will feature a Leading Ladies Marathon with titles including My Other Mother, Madame Bovary, Gang of Roses, Mrs. Dalloway and After the Storm.
Samsung TV Plus offers 250 channels with news, sports and entertainment programming that are available on Samsung smart TVs, Galaxy devices and the web. ■
