Xumo Adds Apple TV to Distribution Lineup

Xumo TV, owned by Comcast’s NBCUniversal unit, said it has launched on Apple TV, giving the ad-supported streaming service distribution on all of the major connected TV platforms.

At the same time, Xumo said it is releasing a series of movie titles from Magnolia Pictures exclusively as part of its Summer Movie Season AVOD package.

Titles include In the Fade, Tomato Red and Please Stand By.

Also Read: Xumo Adds Game Show Channels With Game Show Network and Sony

“According to Comscore’s most recent State of OTT report, more than 30% of Americans stream video via internet connected televisions,” said Chris Hall, senior VP, product at Xumo. “As streaming audiences grow, Xumo’s 200-plus diverse, free and popular channels are more widely accessible than ever, across all of the devices that people use the most. With this level of distribution, we are continuing to deliver in-demand content to tens of millions.”

Also Read: The New Apple TV 4K Reviews Are In -- Rejiggered Siri Remote Is 'Best We've Ever Tested'

Xumo offers more than 200 digital channels of free programming including sports, news, kids and family, live events, comedy, lifestyle and movies. In addition its available via FireTV, Roku, connected TVs, mobile devices and gaming consoles.