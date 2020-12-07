Xfinity X1 to Distribute CBS All Access Service

X1 users will be able to beam up CBS All Access' 'Star Trek' series

Comcast Cable said it will be distributing CBS All Access, the ViacomCBS streaming service.

ViacomCBS will be rebranding CBS All Access next year and Comcast will continue to carry it under its new name, Paramount Plus.

Comcast said its Xfinity X1 is the first pay TV provider to offer CBS All Access to their users. Comcast’ Flex broadband platform launched All Access earlier this year.

As the pay TV industry goes through cord cutting, Comcast has been integrating streaming service into its Xfinity X1 platform, making navigating programming choices easier and boosting its value to consumers.

X1 already carries services including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Peacock, YouTube, Xumi, Tubi, Pluto TV and a host of others.

“X1 customers will be able to enjoy CBS All Access’ offering of more than 20,000 episodes and movies from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and more, as well as exclusive original series like Star Trek: Discovery, with new episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays; the upcoming limited event series The Stand, premiering Dec. 17th and based on Stephen King's best-selling novel; as well as the recently debuted docuseries Texas 6, and many more,” said Rebecca Heap, senior VP, video and entertainment, Comcast cable, in a blog post

“To launch the app and access the streaming service over the Internet, X1 customers can say ‘CBS All Access’ into the Xfinity Voice Remote,” she said.