Xandr To Use 605 Exchange as Currency For Data-Driven Linear Buys

Measurement and analytics company 605 said the Xandr will be using 605 Exchange Advanced Audiences ad currency for data-driven linear campaigns transacted on Xandr’s Monetize TV and Invest TV platforms.

The move comes as media companies and ad buyers explore alternatives to using Nielsen’s audience data as a basis for buying and selling ads.

“We are excited to bring 605 Exchange data to our TV platforms and play a role in advancing audience-based TV advertising,” said Jason Burke, VP of business development at Xandr. “The ability to define and connect with the right audience is critical to the advertisers, agencies and programmers looking to maximize investment outcomes for data-driven linear campaigns.”

Xandr was launched as the advanced advertising unit of AT&T. The phone company has been getting rid of its media assets and agreed to sell Xandr to Microsoft.

605, backed by the Dolan Family Ventures , announced plans to j ump into the currency business last year.

“We announced 605 Exchange in December 2021 with the intention of bringing features to the market throughout 2022. The launch of Advanced Audiences is a testament to our efforts and marks the first of many industry-leading measurement solutions we have in store,” said 605 founder and CEO Kristin Dolan. “We are delighted to be working with Xandr to give brands the ability to dynamically create granular audiences and execute buys against these customer segments through 605 Exchange."

605’s Advanced Audiences will initially be available for linear television. The product is customizable and takes advantage of 605’s deals with data providers including PlaceIQ, Catalina and Polk.

605 Exchange will facilitate the creation of Advanced Audiences, measuring the outcome, performance and optimization of campaigns using attribution from a common 605 data spine, the company said. These campaigns will serve as building blocks for future cross platform media media campaigns designed to drive full funnel performance.

605 also said it has launched an Open Partner Program to support 605 Exchange, allowing programmers, agencies and advertisers to closely collaborate with 605 to create an independent ecosystem with a stable, accurate, consistent and always-on medium of exchange for the trading of advertising.■