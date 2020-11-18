Xandr Invest Adds Inventory From A+E, Crown Media

AT&T’s Xandr advanced advertising unit said its Invest TV platform now has inventory from A+E Networks and Crown Media Family Networks available to brands looking to plan and execute audience-based campaigns.

A+E and Crown Media previously used Xandr’s Monetize supply-side platform to sell digital inventory.

Xandr, which earlier this year said that AMC Networks, the Walt Disney Co., and WarnerMedia were participating in automated audience-based selling through Invest TV, is reportedly among the assets AT&T is looking to divest in order to reduce debt.

In the meantime, Xandr said brands including AT&T are using its platform to mount campaigns that use multiple networks to reach target audiences.

“Xandr Invest offers the automation and data-driven approach that brands need to make a significant impact. Through unified reach forecasting and measurement in a systems-based process, it opens up a streamlined and flexible way of reserved advanced TV buying,” Mike Welch, head of Xandr. “Xandr is moving the TV advertising industry forward, alongside top programmers like A+E Networks and Crown Media Family Networks.”

Programmers are increasingly making their inventory for sale on a variety of automated platforms.

“At A+E Networks, we continue our well-established leadership role in providing audience based automated solutions,” said Peter Olsen, president, ad sales, A+E Networks. “We are pleased to expand our A+E Precision & Performance offerings with the addition of Xandr Invest which complements our relentless focus on delivering on our marketing/advertising partners’ goals by providing access to our valuable audience and our premium content through solutions and platforms, whether direct or automated.”

“With the advent of innovative new technologies that yield key data-driven insights, our industry has reached an inflection point in the way advertisers reach their target audiences in the most impactful, efficient way possible,” added Ed Georger, executive VP, advertising sales and digital media, Crown Media Family Networks. “Our partnership with Xandr, a platform that is leading the charge in this space, allows us to more optimally serve our clients and help them meet their core business objectives.”

The greater availability of TV inventory on platforms like Xandr’s helps media buyer reach their client’s target audiences.

“We are thrilled to see more of our top media partners make Linear TV content available to book, measure and report through tech platforms like Invest TV. It’s clear that technology and automation can be our friend as the pandemic has further exposed the highly manual nature of legacy TV business models, especially at a time when advertisers need speed and flexibility to optimize Linear TV for higher performance more than ever,” said Michael Piner, senior VP, Video & Data Driven Investment at Mediahub. “We believe adding technology and automation to the Linear TV business model going forward will enable the digital-like accountability, targetability and optimization capabilities that our advertisers desire at scale.”

“Here at Hearts & Science, delivering effective reach and optimal frequency is critical to our clients,” added Larry Hunt, senior director, Integrated Video Investment, Hearts & Science. “The ability to negotiate with multiple partners, utilizing one audience currency while garnering a holistic view of Reach and Frequency is a huge benefit to working in the Xandr Invest TV platform.”