Xandr Launches Inventory Library To Make Finding CTV Deals Easier

Xandr said it launched Inventory Library on its Invest demand-side platform that will make it easier for buyers to find connected TV inventory.

Inventory Library will be organized in catalogs with the premium video catalogs having more than 1,200 items in the U.S. Xandr plans to create catalogs covering more geographics, formats and supply sources.

Xandr is in the process of being sold by AT&T to Microsoft.

"The premium video ecosystem is fragmented, with most CTV inventory transacted through deals and many platforms developing proprietary deal marketplaces. As such, it is hard for buyers to discover and access relevant inventory in one place to enable their campaigns to scale. This is especially true for CTV and premium video supply," said Eric Hoffert, senior VP, video technology at Xandr.

"With a sell-side platform, direct relationships with publishers and many SSPs, and the leading deal curation platform, Xandr is uniquely positioned to offer buyers a seamless deal-buying experience. Inventory Library is deal buying the way it should be, as it offers a highly intuitive and visual design with greater visibility into deal inventory that ever before, taking easy of use to an entirely new level," Hoffert said.

Inventory Library reflects the industry's shift from open exchange to deals-based buying, providing brands safe, high-quality inventory at scale from Xandr Monetize and leading supply partners, Xandr said.

"We have found deal discovery very efficient and usable while remaining highly interactive utilizing Xandr's Inventory Library,” said Kevin Jones, VP of media buying, Digital Remedy. “We find the additional search options a huge bonus, for example finding specialty deals such as the Olympics, March Madness, and others. As Xandr expands its execution of our deal packages, we love the flexibility of adding them to either a Line Item or a deals list; it creates a very positive experience for all of our planning, activation, and optimization teams.” ■