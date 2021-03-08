WWE Network Content Available on Peacock on March 18

Wrestling fans will be able to find WWE Network on Peacock starting March 18.

The launch comes just before Fastlane, the first WWE pay-per-view event that will be available to Peacock users who add the WWE Network.

WWE Network will be available for $4.99 a month, five dollars cheaper than when it was a standalone service. Subscribers will be able to watch content including all past WrestleMania, leading up to the live WrestleMania 37, which will stream exclusively in Peacock.

Peacock Premium will be home to all upcoming PPV events and the current seasons of WWE Original shows.

WWE will have a dedicated page on Peacock where fans access every PPV event in the last calendar year. They can also watch WWE Programming including Raw and Smackdown 30 days after they air, plus WWE series and documentaries.

Peacock will be adding WWE Network's content until the entire WWE Network archive—including every WWE, WCW, and ECW PPV event in history—is available to stream on demand before SummerSlam.

Peacock Premium is included at no additional cost for Comcast’s eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers and Cox Contour customers. Peacock is currently available on the Roku platform; Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K, and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices, including Android, Android TV devices, Chromecast, and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; Sony PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, and PlayStation 5; and Vizio SmartCast TVs and LG Smart TVs.