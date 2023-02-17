Woody Harrelson, Travis Kelce, Jenna Ortega Scheduled to Host ‘SNL’

Woody Harrelson hosts Saturday Night Live February 25, Travis Kelce does so March 4, and Jenna Ortega hosts the NBC program March 11.

Harrelson has hosted four times previously. He made his name on Cheers and was in True Detective. His films include White Men Can’t Jump, Natural Born Killers, LBJ and The Hunger Games franchise. Harrelson’s movie Champions premieres March 10.

Jack White is the musical guest February 25, his fourth time as a solo act, with one more as part of the White Stripes.

Kelce plays tight end for the Super Bowl champ Kansas City Chiefs. It will be his first time hosting.

Kelsea Ballerini is the musical guest March 4, her first time on SNL.

Ortega is the star of Netflix series Wednesday. Her movie Scream VI comes out March 10. March 11 will be her first time hosting SNL.

The 1975 is the musical guest on SNL March 11. The English band was the musical guest one other time.

Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels. ■