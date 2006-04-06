Woodruff Becomes Outpatient

World News Tonight co-anchor Bob Woodruff, injured while coverage the war in Iraq in January, has moved to outpatient status, spending more time at home while continuing treatment for his head injury at New York area facilities.

ABC released the following statement from Woodruff:



I am moving on to outpatient treatment and I can’t tell you what a blessing it is. Though I know there is still a long road ahead, it’s nice to be feeling more like myself again – laughing with family, reading bedtime stories and reminding my kids to do their homework.

I don’t know how I’m ever going to thank everyone for all they have done for me - the military doctors who saved my life and all the doctors and nurses who have treated me; my wife and children, my family and my dear friends who have committed themselves to helping me in my recovery. And all of you, for your seemingly endless support and the love you’ve shown my family.

I have been moved beyond words by the letters, the cards and the genuine good wishes I have received from our viewers. They are a source of strength and a constant reminder of why I am putting all my effort toward getting back to work with you. For now; I am a loyal viewer – proud to watch all of you do what you do best.



Bob

