Warner Bros. Discovery Launches Olli First-Party Data Platform

Heading into the upfronts, Warner Bros. Discovery said it launched Olli, a first-party data platform advertiser can use for converged, targeted advertising campaigns.

Media agencies IPG Mediabrands, OMG and RPA and retailer Wayfair are the first to use the platform, which enables campaign planning activation and measurement across Warner Bros. Discovery’s portfolio of content and brands, the company said.

At a time when marketers are looking to invest their ad dollars in targeted, measurable campaigns, big media companies are offering their own first-party data about viewers and other customers as a way to make their ad inventory more effective.

Warner Bros. Discovery says Olli is the foundation for Data-Driven Video, a new converged offering that also uses data from VideoAmp to increase campaign efficiency.

Data-Driven Video excluded heavy linear TV viewers early in campaign planning to optimize reach across WBD’s linear and digital assets, the company said.

The new product also enables in-flight optimization.

Ryan Gould (Image credit: Warner Bros. Discovery)

“With the introduction of Olli and Data-Driven Video, Warner Bros. Discovery offers a transformative approach to how media strategies are crafted and executed,” Ryan Gould, head of digital ad sales at Warner Bros. Discovery, said. “Our goal is to ensure that every connection between brand and audience is reached in the most efficient and effective way across our vast expanse of digital and traditional platforms.

“We’ve already seen early success with this offering, and we look forward to bringing it to the wider marketplace to work with marketers looking to activate advanced audience segments to achieve their advertising, sales and marketing objectives,” Gould said.

Olli’s audience graph includes information from more than 100 million households and 700 million devices in the U.S.

WBD said Olli also streamlines its ad-tech process with unified planning, enabling data from WBD and clients to be integrated, delivering improved targeting and relevance.

Data is kept secure through data clean-room technology from Snowflake.

WBD also plans to use measurement from ABCS Insights and LoopMe to provide additional campaign measurement and insights.