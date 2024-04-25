‘The Equalizer’ Gets Season 5 on CBS

CBS has renewed the drama The Equalizer, which will see season five on in 2024-2025. Queen Latifah stars.

“The Equalizer, led by the incomparable Queen Latifah, has all the best elements of a powerful drama,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “The series is stacked with suspense, heroism, high stakes and formidable characters our audience roots for. We look forward to another dynamic season.”

Queen Latifah portrays Robyn McCall, a woman with a mysterious background who uses her skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn.

The show is averaging 7.89 million viewers this season, according to CBS.

An earlier version of The Equalizer was on CBS from 1985 to 1989, with Edward Woodward in the lead role.

Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira and Laya DeLeon Hayes are also in the cast of the current Equalizer. Andrew Marlowe, Terri Edda Miller, Dana Owens (Queen Latifah), John Davis, John Fox, Debra Martin Chase, Richard Lindheim (co-creator of the original Equalizer), Shakim Compere, Joseph C. Wilson, Adam Glass and Loretha Jones are executive producers. Wilson and Glass are the co-showrunners.