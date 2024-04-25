‘The Equalizer’ Gets Season 5 on CBS
Queen Latifah plays former CIA operative who helps those who need a hand
CBS has renewed the drama The Equalizer, which will see season five on in 2024-2025. Queen Latifah stars.
“The Equalizer, led by the incomparable Queen Latifah, has all the best elements of a powerful drama,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “The series is stacked with suspense, heroism, high stakes and formidable characters our audience roots for. We look forward to another dynamic season.”
Queen Latifah portrays Robyn McCall, a woman with a mysterious background who uses her skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn.
The show is averaging 7.89 million viewers this season, according to CBS.
An earlier version of The Equalizer was on CBS from 1985 to 1989, with Edward Woodward in the lead role.
Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira and Laya DeLeon Hayes are also in the cast of the current Equalizer. Andrew Marlowe, Terri Edda Miller, Dana Owens (Queen Latifah), John Davis, John Fox, Debra Martin Chase, Richard Lindheim (co-creator of the original Equalizer), Shakim Compere, Joseph C. Wilson, Adam Glass and Loretha Jones are executive producers. Wilson and Glass are the co-showrunners.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.