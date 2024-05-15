‘WITZ Live At Just For Laughs’ Special To Stream on TCLtvPlus

TCLtvPlus , the streaming platform on smart TV’s made by TCL , will be streaming an original comedy special WITZ Live at Just For Laughs–Presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

The special arrives at TCLtvPlus on June 13 through a deal with branded content studio and digital syndicator Best Ever Channels.

Best Ever Channels’ free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel WITZ Comedy -TV, will debut on TCLtvPlus in June. The channel was created and is co-owned by The Stand.

Also Read: Smart TV Maker TCL Using AI To Create Original Content for TCLtvPlus Streaming Platform

The special is hosted by Tone Bell and features up and coming comics Erica Rhodes, Ian Lara, Erin Jackson, Orlando Leyba and Amos Gill.

“We are delighted to become the exclusive premiere partner for WITZ Live at Just For Laughs and look forward to even bigger collaborations with the teams at WITZ-Comedy TV and Best Ever Channels,” said TCL North America Chief Content Officer Chris Regina. “This alliance demonstrates the creative way in which we approach partnerships, and we are excited that our viewers are the real winners as they enjoy a highly curated roster of comedy talent.”

Also Read: TCL Adds NFL FAST Channel To TCLtv Plus Streaming Service

Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

WITZ Comedy-TV features comedy specials, shorts and other funny programming, with focus on fresh and inventive comedy. The channel features the TV debut of VOS Anonymous featuring Rich Vos, Natalie Cuomo’s Shut Up You Loved It! special and Bret Ernst’s showcase Domesticated Animal.

“As FAST and the free streaming ecosystem evolve, WITZ is breaking new ground in the original, branded content space and delivering the content that viewers and advertisers crave,” says Best Ever Channels Co-CEO Barry Gordon. “We’re proud to partner with TCLtvPlus, a brand that shares our vision for building a new comedy platform that gives talent the freedom to thrive and connect with audiences in search of fresh laughs alongside classic comedy.”

The Stand NYC comedy club will host a series of watch party screenings of WITZ Live at Just for Laughs on a TCL 85” smart TV permanently housed at the New York venue. Patrons will also be able to watch streaming feeds of the WITZ Comedy-TV FAST Channel at the club.

The WITZ Live at Just For Laughs special was directed by Frank Mosca and filmed in Montreal. Angry Buddha Films and Just For laughs TV co-produced.

TCLtvPlus features more than 330 FAST channels and thousands of TV series and films.