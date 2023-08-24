TCL Gets Into the FAST Game Late With TCLtv+
Free-to-consumer offering will include more than 200 channels from Scripps Media, Fremantle, NBC Universal, FilmRise, Banijay and other suppliers
China's TCL, the second most prolific shipper of smart TVs to the U.S. next to Korea's Samsung, is getting into the FAST business.
Available to North American customers, TCLtv+ will include more than 200 free-to-consumer, ad-supported channels from suppliers including Scripps Media, Fremantle, NBC Universal, FilmRise and Banijay.
The streaming app will also feature more than 1,500 on-demand streaming movies. (Here's TCL's press release.)
TCL said that TCLtv+ is currently available on its TVs in North America featuring the Google TV OS. It'll "soon" be available for Roku- and Amazon Fire TV-powered TCL sets, the company added.
We're not totally caught off-guard by this. TCL has been steadily diversifying away from the software/content partner that helped it gain entry into the U.S. starting in 2017, Roku.
And when TCL, seemingly out-of-the-blue, announced a content deal with Cineverse back in June, a press rep pretty much conceded to Next TV that a FAST was in development.
Most of TCL's major competitors, including Samsung, LG and Vizio, already have free ad-supported streaming services. In fact, most U.S. citizens over the age of 16 with a driver's license and pulse are now operating FASTs. Sure, exaggeration. But not by all that much.
"We are always listening to what consumers want and with TCLtv+, we're responding to their desire for more content and new experiences," said Mark Zhang, president, of TCL North America. "TCL is making entertainment look good with high-quality picture performance on our TVs and elevating the content by making it free."
Added Haohong Wang, general manager of TCL Research America: "Our award-winning smart TV lineup has continued to raise the bar for consumers seeking the very best in entertainment, pushing the boundaries of what world-class products can achieve. And now, TCL is ushering in the future of television with viewing enhancements through IDEO that makes watching content on TCLtv+ a deeper, more interactive experience."
