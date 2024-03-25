TCL Adds NFL FAST Channel To TCLtv Plus Streaming Service

The NFL FAST channel will have coverage of the NFL Draft

Smart TV maker TCL said it added the NFL’s free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel to the TLCtv Plus streaming service.

The channel offers more than 500 hours of original and live programming, weekly game highlights and full game replays.

NFL Channel’s coverage of NFL Draft in April will be the first major event for the NFL Channel and AVOD programs on TCLtv Plus.

“TCL’s expanded partnership with the NFL enhances the overall fan experience, driven by our leading technology and combined with the immense power of the NFL brand. Our world-class innovation and cutting-edge big screens offer sports fans compelling, immersive content that brings them closer to the action,” said Mark Zhang, president of TCL North America. “As one of the best-selling TV brands in the U.S, TCL is dedicated to delivering premium entertainment to its customers and this NFL extension fulfills that promise.”

As the Official TV Partner of the NFL, expanding the TCL-NFL relationship reinforces TCL’s commitment to providing consumers with a robust and diverse slate of free premium content.

“TCL’s unique collaboration with the NFL offers an unmatched slate of content offerings that puts fans first. The TCLtv Plus app engages sports fans with a robust variety of content, striking a balance of the latest news headlines from around the League, coupled with legacy titles, marathons, and in-depth analysis,” said Haohong Wang, general manager, TCL Research America. “The addition of the NFL FAST Channel and NFL AVOD offerings highlights our unique approach to content collaboration with our trusted partners.”