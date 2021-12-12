Wine Flows at Red Carpet Event for NBC Series ‘Grand Crew’

Enjoying the Grand Crew premiere party are: (left to right): Phil Augusta Jackson, Echo Kellum, Nicole Byer, Grasie Mercedes, Carl Tart, Justin Cunningham and Aaron Jennings

It was only natural for a few bottles to be uncorked at Saturday’s red carpet event for the upcoming NBC comedy Grand Crew.

The series, from Universal Television, is about a group of wine-loving friends trying to navigate life in Los Angeles.

The event was held at Alta Adama restaurant in L.A., complete with a wine tasting. On hand were the show's stars Nicole Byer, Justin Cunningham, Aaron Jennings, Echo Kellum, Grasie Mercedes and Carl Tart.

“Today proved that life is better with your crew (and a glass of wine),” said Erin Underhill, president, Universal Television. “We’re thrilled to bring Grand Crew to audiences as Phil Augusta Jackson has created a hilarious and touching new series with this phenomenal cast.”

Grand Crew is set to have a special two-episode preview on Dec. 14.

The show is executive produced by Phil Augusta Jackson, Dan Goor and Mo Marable. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.■