Will Kunkel Named KRIV Houston Sports Director

Will Kunkel has joined KRIV Houston as sports director. He has been sports director at WJZY Charlotte. He starts in Houston in September.

Fox owns KRIV, known as Fox 26.

“Fox 26 has a legacy of providing Houstonians with the very best sports coverage, from high school athletics through the pros,” said Susan Schiller, KRIV VP and news director. “Will is prepared to use his unique abilities to build upon that strength and provide our viewers with the in-depth coverage they demand, both on-air and across our digital platforms.”

Before his time in Charlotte, Kunkel was lead sports anchor at KWCH Wichita. He’s also been sports director at WNWO Toledo and was sports anchor and reporter at KVRR Fargo.

A graduate of Northwestern University, Kunkel holds a masters of science degree in journalism and bBroadcasting. He has a bachelor's degree from St. Lawrence University.

“I am thrilled to join Fox 26, a powerhouse station in one of the most passionate sports towns in America,” he said. “I intend to deliver that same level of passion to the fans by working with my talented team to provide innovative, entertaining, and informative coverage while continuing to be the leader in breaking sports news.”