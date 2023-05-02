Anthony Antoine Joins KRIV Houston Evening Anchor Team

Anthony Antoine is joining KRIV Houston as evening anchor. He starts in July and will be part of the evening team of Rashi Vats, Caroline Collins and meteorologist Remeisha Shade.

“Anthony will be a perfect addition to the Fox 26 team as he shares our commitment to journalistic integrity and cares deeply about the communities he serves,” said Susan Schiller, KRIV VP and news director.

Known as Fox 26, the station is part of Fox Television Stations.

Antoine was a morning anchor at WWBT and WRLH in Richmond. Prior to that, he spent six years at WCIA Champaign (IL), where he started as a camera operator and was promoted to reporter and then anchor.

“Since migrating to the United States from Trinidad and Tobago, I’ve always chased my version of the American dream,” Antoine said. “Ascending to this position, in such an amazing and diverse city feels like a dream come true. For Houstonians, I hope to be a calming and reassuring voice during difficult times, and when appropriate, I look forward to laughing and enjoying the positive stories in this great community.”