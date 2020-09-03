Fox 26 to Debut 'The NewsEdge Early Edition'

Fox 26 Houston will debut The NewsEdge Early Edition at 6 p.m. starting Sept. 14. The half hour weekday newscast will follow the 5 p.m. news. Fox 26 VP and news director Susan Schiller made the announcement.

“Following the success of the 10 p.m. edition of NewsEdge, we recognized there was a desire for this kind of hyper-local, interactive newscast and wanted to expand the franchise into the earlier hours, where it may resonate with more of our viewers,” Schiller said.

Kaitlin Monte will anchor the 6 p.m. news, which will highlight local stories and the most critical news of the day. Meteorologist Jim Siebert will provide the weather and Charles Adams, a local attorney and former judge, will be a contributor on a segment called, "Making The Case."

(Image credit: Fox 26 Houston)

Rashi Vats has been promoted to anchor of The Fox 26 News at 5 p.m., alongside Jonathan Martin. She will contribute segments for The NewsEdge Early Edition, The NewsEdge at 10 p.m., and Fox 26 News at 9 p.m. Monte will continue her role as co-anchor on the 9 p.m. program with Jonathan Martin.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to anchor the evening news in my hometown and hope to particularly make the Indian community proud. I’m the same Rashi you’ve seen in the mornings, just at a different time,” Vats said of her promotion.