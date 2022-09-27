KRIV Houston Debuts ‘The Nightcap’ October 10

KRIV Houston, known as Fox 26, premieres weeknight program The Nightcap October 10 in the 11:30 p.m. CT slot. The show “will explore all of the taboo and provocative topics that television often avoids,” Fox 26 said. Carolina Sanchez hosts, Raabe Pegado produces and Jake Hooper edits and handles photography.

The half-hour program follows The Isiah Factor: Uncensored. It will stream on Fox Soul.

“We hope to add The Nightcap to our successful list of non-news local programming initiatives which already include What’s Your Point and The Isiah Factor: Uncensored,” said D’Artagnan Bebel, senior VP and general manager, KRIV. “We have taken non-traditional routes of identifying passions and potential within our station’s talent to create successful brands and shows that showcase them and resonate with viewers. Producer Raabe Pegado and host Carolina Sanchez are the next winning combination.”

The Nightcap will feature interviews with newsmakers and celebrities visiting its pink couch to share their opinions on controversial topics. The set will include a full bar with a rotating cast of bartenders pouring up cocktails.

“We’re using this unique opportunity to talk about all the stuff you’re not supposed to talk about — especially on TV!” Sanchez said. “We’ll explore and question other lifestyles and cultures with an enthusiastic, open mind and hope to leave our viewers happily pondering new perspectives.”

Sanchez joined Fox 26 in late 2013 as an associate producer, before transitioning to the digital team, where she led coverage for major events. Sanchez moved on to host the station’s social-media news show The Break. ■