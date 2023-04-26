‘Will & Jack’? Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes Sit for ‘Will & Grace’ Podcast At Tribeca Fest

Eric McCormack (l.) and Sean Hayes at the Tribeca Festival in 2017.

Sean Hayes and Eric McCormack, stars of vintage NBC sitcom Will & Grace, will sit for what is called a “rewatch podcast” at the 2023 Tribeca Festival. The live event will feature a screening of an episode of Will & Grace, followed by a conversation featuring Hayes, McCormack and “a special guest.”

The show was on NBC from 1998 to 2006, then returned for a few more seasons in 2017-2020. It amassed 246 total episodes.

McCormack played Will and Debra Messing portrayed Grace. Hayes played Will’s old pal Jack.

Smartless Media is producing the podcast.

The festival, happening June 7-18 in New York, features movies, TV, podcasts, music and gaming. The “audio storytelling” part of the festival, focused on podcasts, happens June 12-16. It also includes Alex Wagner of MSNBC hosting a live taping of the Pod Save America podcast, and Kim Cattrall, star of Sex and the City, on the Modern Love podcast.

The Pod Save America event will feature Wagner, political analyst on MSNBC and a former host on Showtime politics series The Circus, and four former aides to President Barack Obama — Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer and Tommy Vietor — having a “no-bullshit conversation about politics,” according to Tribeca Festival.

Wagner took over the 9 p.m. weeknight slot on MSNBC last summer.

Cattrall sits for the Modern Love podcast from The New York Times. Anna Martin hosts and columnists Daniel Jones and Miya Lee will be on the podcast too.

Max announced season two of Sex and the City spinoff And Just Like That arriving in June, but Cattrall is not in the cast.

Specific event dates have not yet been announced for the audio storytelling part of the fest.

“We’re honored to premiere the work of these innovative creators and to celebrate audio storytelling with the high level of recognition the medium deserves,” said Davy Gardner, curator of audio storytelling at Tribeca Festival. “The program brings together an expansive community of listeners and creators alike with interdisciplinary programming, parties, and sound-rich live events.”

The festival was founded by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Craig Hatkoff in 2001. The TV portion of the event features series premieres from Max’s Full Circle, Amazon Prime Video’s The Horror of Dolores Roach and BET Plus’s Diarra From Detroit, among others.