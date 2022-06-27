MSNBC Names Alex Wagner to Take Over Rachel Maddow's Primetime Slot
Wagner to host 9 p.m. hour on MSNBC Tuesday through Friday beginning in August; Maddow to host Monday nights
MSNBC political news analyst Alex Wagner will take over the network’s 9 p.m. time slot over four nights beginning August 16, replacing Rachel Maddow, who will anchor the time slot on Mondays, the network said.
The move completes the network’s makeover of the 9 p.m. hour after Maddow in May moved to a weekly schedule with shows on Monday. For the rest of the week, The Rachel Maddow Show has featured rotating guest hosts. Maddow had hosted the ratings-strong The Rachel Maddow Show daily since 2008.
After a stint on MSNBC in the early 2010s, Wagner returned to the cable news network in February as a senior political analyst and guest anchor. Prior to that, Wagner served as co-host and executive producer of Showtime's political docuseries The Circus. She also served as a co-host of CBS This Morning: Saturday and as senior editor at The Atlantic.
Along with appearing on Mondays, Maddow — who in 2021 signed a new deal with NBCUniversal and MSNBC ‚ will join MSNBC for special coverage, breaking news events and specials on MSNBC and streaming, the network said.
“Alex Wagner in the 9 p.m. hour was a clear choice,” MSNBC president Rashida Jones said in a statement. “Her unique perspective — built on more than two decades in journalism — and tenacious reporting in the U.S. and abroad will help our audiences contextualize what matters. I am looking forward to watching Alex thrive in MSNBC’s primetime lineup.“ ▪️
