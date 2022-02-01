Rachel Maddow to Go On Hiatus

Rachel Maddow will take a hiatus from her MSNBC program, she announced at the top of the 9 p.m. The Rachel Maddow Show Monday. “I am going to take a little bit of time off from this show,” she told viewers. “I’m nervous about all of this. It’s a change in my life. But it’s all for the good.”

The hiatus is expected to start after her February 3 program and is expected to last until April, said the New York Times, though no return date has been specified. Maddow is expected to make occasional appearances on MSNBC during her time off.

She also said a second hiatus may follow.

Among her side projects, Maddow is working on a film based on her Bag Man podcast, about former VP Spiro Agnew.

Maddow joined MSNBC in 2008, and The Rachel Maddow Show premiered that same year. ■