MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Reveals She Had Skin Cancer Surgery

MSNBC on-air host Rachel Maddow revealed Wednesday that recently had minor surgery to remove a cancerous mole on her neck.

The 48-year old of The Rachel Maddow Show said during her Wednesday night show that she had surgery in New York on Friday to remove the cancerous mole, which prompted her absence for the show since Oct. 1.

"I had a few days off because I had surgery at NYU Langone [Health] on Friday," said Maddow. “They‘re fantastic. They got it, they got all of it. I‘m good. I have clear margins, the whole thing."

She also encouraged her viewers to schedule doctor’s appointments to get their skin checked. “Even the skin cancers that are the deadliest skin cancers in this country … are way more treatable than they used to be, on one condition: that you get them early,” she said. ”You should get checked.”