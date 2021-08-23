Rachel Maddow Extends Contract with MSNBC

Rachel Maddow has extended her contract with MSNBC and network parent NBCUniversal, a person familiar with the matter confirmed.

The multi-year deal includes Maddow's The Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC as well as projects with NBCUniversal.

An MSNBC spokesperson declined to comment on the agreement.

The Rachel Maddow Show debuted on MSNBC in September 2008 and features the host and political commentator's take on current events.

Maddow began appearing on MSNBC as a panelist in 2005 before being named an MSNBC political analyst in January 2008. Prior to the cable news net, she served as a host on Air America Radio as well as radio stations WRNX and WRSI, in Holyoke, Massachusetts, and Northampton, Massachusetts, respectively.

Earlier in the month, the Daily Beast reported that Maddow was considering leaving the network.