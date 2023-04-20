Tribeca Festival Teases Lively TV Lineup

The 2023 Tribeca Festival, going down June 7-18, offers a lineup of TV offerings that includes shows from Disney Plus, Max, Apple TV Plus and AMC. Eight series premieres will happen, including Full Circle on Max, The Horror of Dolores Roach on Prime Video and Diarra From Detroit on BET Plus.

A drama about a botched kidnapping, Full Circle is directed by Steven Soderbergh and has Dennis Quad and Claire Danes in the cast.

The Horror of Dolores Roach is inspired by Sweeney Todd and features Justina Machado in the cast.

Diarra From Detroit comes from Kenya Barris. About a divorcing teacher, the dark comedy is written by, and stars, Diarra Kilpatrick.

OKX presents the Tribeca Festival, which was known as the Tribeca Film Festival through 2020.

The fest will feature the HBO documentary The Golden Boy, about Oscar De La Hoya, and executive produced by Mark Wahlberg and Mario Lopez; Disney Plus series Choir, based on the Detroit Youth Choir, which appeared on America’s Got Talent; and A&E’s Exposing Parchman, an investigative documentary about reform efforts at the Mississippi correctional system. Jay-Z is behind that one.

Paramount Plus docuseries De La Calle, a “journey into the Latino diaspora,” according to the festival, features Fat Joe and Juelz Santana, and will be featured at the fest as well.

“There’s genuinely something for everyone in our Tribeca Festival TV selection. From romance in the 18th century to a hilarious mystery in modern-day Detroit; from a sports legend in the ring to hip-hop heroes in the Bronx; from zombies in post-apocalyptic Manhattan to cannibalism in Washington Heights,” says Tribeca Senior Programmer Liza Domnitz. “Similarly, a fantastic variety of projects commemorate the 10th anniversary of indie episodic at Tribeca, offering attendees the chance to see the next generation of provocative and unique stories.”

Also showing at the festival are AMC’s The Walking Dead: Dead City, the season seven premiere of Starz’s Outlander and the season two premiere of Apple TV Plus’s Swagger, inspired by Kevin Durant's experience on the youth basketball circuit.

The Tribeca Festival’s NOW program features independent episodic work, including short and long-form pilots and series. Selections for this year include The Long, Long Night, a comedy starring Mark Duplass and Barrett O’Brien; Hey, Joe, an absurdist cooking show with Philadelphia pizza chef Joe Beddia; and Honeycomb, a dark comedy starring Baron Vaughn.