Starz Sets June Return Date for ‘Outlander’

Starz’s time-travelling drama series Outlander will return for its seventh season June 16, the network announced Thursday.

Outlander’s seventh season will be split into two, eight-episode parts, with the second part airing in 2024, according to the network. The series, which stars Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin, has already been renewed for an eighth and final season.

Starz has also greenlit an Outlander prequel series, Blood of My Blood.

Outlander, based on Diana Gabaldon’s best-selling novels, is executive produced by Balfe, Heughan, Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries and Jim Kohlberg.■