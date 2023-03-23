Starz Sets June Return Date for ‘Outlander’
First of two-part season debuts June 16
Starz’s time-travelling drama series Outlander will return for its seventh season June 16, the network announced Thursday.
Outlander’s seventh season will be split into two, eight-episode parts, with the second part airing in 2024, according to the network. The series, which stars Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin, has already been renewed for an eighth and final season.
Starz has also greenlit an Outlander prequel series, Blood of My Blood.
Outlander, based on Diana Gabaldon’s best-selling novels, is executive produced by Balfe, Heughan, Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries and Jim Kohlberg.■
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.