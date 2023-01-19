Starz’s ‘Outlander’ To End After Eighth Season

Starz will bring back its signature drama series Outlander for an eighth and final season, but will continue the franchise with a prequel series Outlander: Blood of My Blood.

Outlander’s 10-episode eighth season will follow an extended 16-episode seventh season, which will debut this summer on Starz, according to network officials. The time-travel drama stars Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan as Claire and Jamie Fraser, along with Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin. Heughan and Balfe also serve as executive producers for the series along with Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries and Jim Kohlberg.

The prequel series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, will center on the lives and relationship of Jamie Fraser’s parents, Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie.

“For nearly a decade Outlander has won the hearts of audiences worldwide and we’re pleased to bring Claire and Jamie’s epic love story to a proper conclusion,” Starz original programming president Kathryn Busby said. “But before we close this chapter there is plenty of their passionate story to tell over the course of 26 new episodes and even more to explore of this dynamic world and its origin story. We’re thrilled to continue to partner with Matthew, Maril and Ronald and can’t wait to see where their alluring storytelling takes us next.” ■