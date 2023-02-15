Sinead O’Connor Sings ‘Outlander’ Theme Song in Season Seven

Sinead O’Connor handles the vocals on the Outlander opening title sequence, performing the tune “The Skye Boat Song” for season seven of the Starz series. The season begins in the summer.

Each season offers a different version of “The Skye Boat Song," which Bear McCreary has adapted from a Scottish folk song. O’Connor’s version can be viewed on YouTube (opens in new tab).

”We are honored to have Sinead O’Connor performing ‘The Skye Boat Song,’ ” said Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner and executive producer. “Her rendition is, for me, a reminder of all that’s beautiful about Outlander. She is talented beyond measure. Hers is a voice of the ages — one which pierces heart and soul — and embodies the spirit of the show.”

The Outlander series is inspired by Diana Gabaldon’s novels. Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin are in the cast. The show will wrap after season eight.

Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan executive produce. Outlander is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures and Story Mining & Supply Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television. ■