Why the Time Might Be Right For Bowling Comedy ‘How We Roll’

Bowling comedy How We Roll premieres on CBS March 31. The show is based on Tom Smallwood, who lost his assembly-line job and went on to become a professional bowler. Pete Holmes plays Tom.

Actor Brian d’Arcy James was working on the 2015 film Spotlight when one of the producers, Blye Pagon Faust, approached him about a Tom Smallwood project, knowing d’Arcy James is from Saginaw, Michigan, same as Smallwood.

“I was so blown away by this just because of my association with my hometown, which I love,” he said. “My mother still lives there. I have roots in Saginaw.”

D’Arcy James sat for the Series Business podcast this week, where he spoke about his own bowling experience, among other topics. “It’s always just something to do to always be guaranteed that you’ll be embarrassed at some point in the evening,” he said. “But I love it.”

Katie Lowes plays Tom’s wife, Chi McBride portrays his bowling mentor, Julie White is his mother and Mason Wells plays his son.

Pete Holmes created the HBO comedy Crashing, about the life of a standup comedian. It ran for three seasons. D’Arcy James said the actor’s combination of intellect and warmth made him right for the How We Roll role. “He does a great job of being the Everyguy you want to root for,” he said. “You want him to win.”

How We Roll is produced by CBS Studios. D’Arcy James exec produces with Mark Gross and David Hollander.

The cast didn’t bowl much while shooting, d’Arcy James said, amidst Covid restrictions. That may change as the nation climbs out of pandemic hell. “Somewhere down the line, we will have the bowling party to end all bowling parties,” he promised.

Smallwood has been on the PBA tour since 2004, and has earned $617,000. His high point for earning was 2010, when he made $127,000 while averaging a 220 score.

D’Arcy James described bowling as “a last bastion of communal gathering.” He hopes the community vibe of the show is a good match for what America is looking for in 2022. “It’s a story of hope and a story of encouraging others to do and be their best,” he said. “It’s always a good time for that, especially now.” ■