Whip Media Hires Josh Pine as VP of Global Business Development

Whip Media said it hired Josh Pine as VP of global business development, a new position.

Pine, a 25 year industry veteran, most recently was VP of business development and global digital distribution for Sony Pictures.

In his new position, he will help grow Whip Media’s data and content licensing systems and expand its client relationships.

“Josh’s knowledge of the global OTT ecosystem and experience as a content buyer and seller, along with his ability to implement technology-driven solutions, will be a significant asset to Whip Media as he uniquely understands the business needs of our clients,” said Paul Hastings, Whip Media’s senior VP of Global Sales. “We’re thrilled Josh is joining the team to help continue our growth and market leadership.”

Before joining Sony, Pine held senior roles at Technicolor and Transperfect.

“Having spent over two decades working with global entertainment companies, I know the pain points they face in their businesses today,” said Pine. “I’ve been a Whip Media customer at my past companies, and believe they provide the most innovative product offering to the industry to increase efficiency in the content management ecosystem and eliminate costly errors.”