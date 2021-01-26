Paul Hastings Named Senior VP, Global Sales at Whip Media

Whip Media said that Paul Hastings has been promoted to senior VP of global sales, a new position, effective immediately.

Hastings, who had been senior VP of sales for Whip Media’s EMEA unit, will report to Carol Hanley, chief revenue and strategy officer at Whip Media.

“As Whip Media works to deepen our partnerships with existing clients and expand our global content licensing solutions into new markets, Paul’s proven ability to scale sales, drive customer success and partnerships make him the perfect leader for our global sales organization,” said Hanley.

While Hastings headed EMEA, sales rose 100%, adding business from customers including Magenta Telekom, Vodafone and StudioCanal. Before Whip, he was with Friend MTS.

“I am honored to be tasked with leading the global sales team at the most exciting time in the history of the business,” said Hastings. “I am looking forward to working with the exceptional Whip Media team, to add to the roster of Tier 1 operators, broadcasters and studios that are transforming their businesses using our unique, data-driven Content Value Management (CVM) Platform.”