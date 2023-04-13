What Are In-Show Trivia Quizzes? An Opportunity For Brands, Vevo Says

Music service Vevo said it launched Vevo In-Show Trivia, an on-screen quiz designed to deliver sponsor messages via its ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

The quiz appears within the programming of Vevo’s linear channels, including Vevo Pop and Vevo Hip Hop. Vevo says format helps sponsors connect with music fans and become embedded in the pop-music conversation.

“Music videos are drivers of culture and social change. As custodians of this highly influential art form, Vevo is giving its TV audience a fun way to test their knowledge and learn more about their favorite artists and music videos,” said JP Evangelista, senior VP, content, programming & marketing at, Vevo. “Participating advertisers can work directly with the Vevo team in the creation and selection process of the trivia questions for more strategic alignment between the surrounding music videos and brand.”

The new offering was tested in March during Women’s History Month. Questions included “What is the title of Latto’s debut album?”, “In what city was Doja Cat’s Say So video shot?”, “Who was the first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame?” and “Name the Colombian star Selena Gomez collaborated with on the 999 video.”

“This new format was designed to boost viewer TV engagement as it seamlessly transitions between music videos in our programming,” said Aneessa Steilen, VP, media and distribution marketing at Vevo. “Vevo In-Show Trivia is an innovative way for brands to engage with hard-to-reach consumers on FAST without increasing the ad load, a win-win for fans and advertisers alike.”