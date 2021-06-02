WGN-TV Launches Digital Newscasts for Web, App

WGN-TV, Nexstar’s TV station in Chicago, has launched WGN News Now, digital-only newscasts appearing on the station’s website and on its WGN News mobile app.

WGN News Now provides news and weather updates each weekday in English at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. CT and at 2 p.m. in Spanish.

The newscasts have been airing for a few weeks as a soft launch and the station has started promoting them this week.

The newscasts will also provide investigative, sports and feature reporting including Chicago Scene, a WGN original digital series highlighting things to do and places to see in the area.

WGN News Now is hosted by Chip Brewster and Chirstine Flores.

Billed as “Chicago’s Very Own,” WGN says it programs more local news than any other station in the market.