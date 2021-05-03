Andrew Alford To Head Nexstar Broadcasting

Andrew Alford (Image credit: Nexstar)

Andrew Alford, senior VP and regional manager for Nexstar's broadcasting division since August 2017, has been named successor to Tim Busch as president of the division, overseeing its 198 owned and operated stations.

Alford, who will be relocating to Nextar's Irving, Texas, corporate office, assumes his new role June 1 following Busch's May 31 retirement after over two decades with the company. Alford will report to Nexstar President Tom Carter.

Also Read: Nexstar Promotes Lawrence

Alford has plenty of station operations experience. Before joining Nexstar he was VP and GM of Media General's WFLA-TV and WTTTA-TV Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg, Florida, as well as that company's WTEN-TV Albany, N.Y., and a same-market shared services agreement with WXAA-TV Albany.

Alford began his station career at WHEC-TV Rochester, N.Y.