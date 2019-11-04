Nexstar Promotes Lawrence to Run Spartanburg Operations

Nexstar Media Group said it promoted Kenny Lawrence to VP and general manager of its broadcast and digital operations in Spartanburg, S.C.

Lawrence, who had been VP and GM of Nexstar’s assets in Tri-Cities, Tenn., will be overseeing the broadcast duopoly of WSPA-TV, the CBS affiliate in Spartanburg, WYCW-TV, the CW affiliate, WSPA.com and carolinascw.com.

Lawrence will report to Andrew Alford, senior VP and regional manager of Nexstar Broadcasting. He succeeds Mark Higgins, who was promoted to GM of Nexstar’s duopoly in Tampa.

“Kenny has a long track record of success as a broadcast executive and has grown ratings, revenue and market share everywhere he has worked,” said Alford. “While leading Nexstar’s operations in both Lafayette and Tri-Cities, Kenny worked tirelessly to produce engaging, exclusive local content, while deepening relationships with our advertising clients and developing new ways of expanding our news and sales footprint. He is a creative thinker, a team player, and will be a great leader for WSPA-TV, WYCW-TV, and WSPA.com.”

Before Tri-Cities, Lawrence was VP and general manager of Nexstar’s stations and web properties in Lafayette, La. He’s also worked at stations in Los Angeles, Boston and Atlanta.

“The opportunity to move up within Nexstar’s management ranks is extremely exciting. Our Spartanburg duopoly is a great operation with an exceptionally strong brand as ‘Carolina’s Family’. WSPA and WSPA.com have a wonderfully talented broadcast and digital team, and a deep commitment to providing unparalleled service to the viewing community,” Lawrence said. “Together, we will continue to build upon WSPA’s and WSPA.com’s long-standing tradition of providing the greater Spartanburg area with strong local programming and unique and innovative advertising solutions.”