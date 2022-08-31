WGCL Atlanta Changing Call Letters to WANF

WGCL Atlanta is changing its call letters to WANF as it and sister WPCH roll out new branding for their local news. Starting in October, the stations' newscasts will bear the Atlanta News First name.

Gray Television acquired WGCL-WPCH in its Meredith purchase last year. Known as Peachtree TV, WPCH is an independent station. Gray is based in Atlanta.

"The people of Northern Georgia deserve a better, community-focused local news service on all platforms. This is the start of something new that will benefit Atlanta and its surrounding communities for years to come," said Vice President and General Manager Erik Schrader.

"Weather must be a priority in Northern Georgia," added Schrader. "Breaking news must be a priority. Investigative journalism that leads to change must be a priority. We’re the hometown station owned by a company located in Atlanta as well. Viewers trust local news to deliver stories that matter to them; stories the national news outlets won’t deliver. We’re committed to telling the story of our area. In 2022, we can’t be reducing the size of our news teams – we must keep growing and keep telling more stories that matter to Atlanta."

Atlanta is DMA No. 7.

WGCL has added more than 50 positions in news, marketing, technology and sales in the past year, including investigative journalists Brendan Keefe and Andy Pierotti.

"Atlanta News First is a commitment to Atlanta and the people who make this such an incredible place to live," said News Director Kim Saxon. "We aim to empower our audience every day through impactful local journalism, reliable weather and traffic, and a connection to our community. We believe in celebrating what is great about our city, and we are invested in doing our part to make it better."

Saxon joined WGCL-WPCH in December.

WGCL's free streaming app is ANF+. ■