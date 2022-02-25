Gray Promotes Micheal Smith to Station Manager at PeachtreeTV
By Jon Lafayette published
Exec had been marketing manager for WGCL-TV and WPCH-TV
Gray Television said it promoted Micheal Smith to be stations manager, a new position at independent station WPCH-TV, PeachtreeTV, in Atlanta.
Smith has been marketing manager for Gray’s Atlanta stations WPCH and WGCL-TV, a CBS affiliate.
“Micheal is the right person at the right time to take Peachtree TV to the next level for our viewers. We’re excited to see the station grow under his experience and are confident our community will love the new direction, starting with the new shows from Monica,” said Erik Schrader, general manager for WGCL and PeachtreeTV.
Before joining WPCH and WGCL, Smith was music director for W?HTA-FM in Atlanta. Before that he was marketing coordinator for Fox’s WAGA-TV in Atlanta and affiliate marketing and national radio promotion manager for the Fox Television Stations Group. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.