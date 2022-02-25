Gray Promotes Micheal Smith to Station Manager at PeachtreeTV

Gray Television said it promoted Micheal Smith to be stations manager, a new position at independent station WPCH-TV, PeachtreeTV, in Atlanta.

Smith has been marketing manager for Gray’s Atlanta stations WPCH and WGCL-TV, a CBS affiliate.

“Micheal is the right person at the right time to take Peachtree TV to the next level for our viewers. We’re excited to see the station grow under his experience and are confident our community will love the new direction, starting with the new shows from Monica,” said Erik Schrader, general manager for WGCL and PeachtreeTV.

Before joining WPCH and WGCL, Smith was music director for W?HTA-FM in Atlanta. Before that he was marketing coordinator for Fox’s WAGA-TV in Atlanta and affiliate marketing and national radio promotion manager for the Fox Television Stations Group. ■