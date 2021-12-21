Kim Saxon Named WGCL-WPCH Atlanta News Director

Kim Saxon has been named news director of WGCL-WPCH Atlanta, and Josh Morey was named creative services director for the pair. Saxon comes from WBTV Charlotte and Morey from WBRC Birmingham.

“These are really exciting additions to our team,” said Erik Schrader, WGCL (CBS46) and WPCH (Peachtree TV) general manager. “I truly believe we are getting not just two of the best people in Gray, but two of the best in the entire industry. It’s great to bring people of this caliber to join the already amazing team at Gray’s hometown station.”

Gray acquired the stations from Meredith.

Saxon spent the past 17 years at WBTV, where she was morning show producer, executive producer, assistant news director and news director. She succeeds Matt King at WGCL.

“Kim is an award-winning journalist and strategic leader who is well respected by her peers and staff,” said Schrader. “We are beyond excited to have Kim join our team.”

Morey spent the past six years as the marketing director at WBRC. Prior to his time at WBRC, he spent three years as marketing director at WSFA Montgomery. WGCL-WPCH does not currently have a creative services director.

“Josh has fantastic creative skills and proven growth strategies that drive ratings,” said Schrader. “We are excited to have Josh spearhead our marketing efforts here in Atlanta.” ■