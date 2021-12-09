Monica Kaufman Pearson, Veteran Atlanta Anchor, on Board at WGCL-WPCH

Veteran anchor Monica Kaufman Pearson has signed a two-year deal with WGCL-WPCH Atlanta and will host two programs. Pearson spent 37 years at WSB Atlanta before retiring in 2012. One of the new programs will be an interview show launching in February 2022.

Known as CBS46 and Peachtree TV, WGCL and WPCH are part of Gray Television.

“Monica Kaufman Pearson isn’t just an Atlanta treasure, she’s a legend in journalism across the country. We’re very excited to welcome Monica into the CBS46 and Peachtree TV family and can’t wait to get started in February!” said Erik Schrader, WGCL-WPCH general manager.

Gray Television completed its acquisition of WGCL-WPCH, formerly part of Meredith, Dec. 1. Schrader joined the Atlanta stations last month after running Gray’s WOIO and WUAB in Cleveland.

“It is exciting to be back in the business again, this time with Gray Television. This Atlanta-based company is national but still has that local touch,” said Pearson. “Gray’s commitment to creating local programming that has meaning and impact moved me from retirement. I am grateful to Hilton Howell [Gray executive chairman and CEO] and the management of CBS46 and Peachtree TV for providing me with this opportunity to introduce viewers to people they’ve always wanted to know more about.”

After her retirement, Pearson got her master’s degree from the University of Georgia Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication. She wrote a magazine column and hosted programs on KISS 104.1 FM, including a public affairs one. She also co-hosted the Georgia Public Broadcasting show, A Seat at the Table.

“Having Monica Pearson, a trailblazer for women and minorities in the Atlanta market, join our team will help us deliver on our plans to add to the already terrific programming you see on CBS46 and Peachtree TV,” said Howell. “Viewers can expect to see more local content, more relevant content, and more in-depth coverage.” ■