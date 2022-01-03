Wells Fargo Resumes Coverage of Gray TV with ‘Overweight’ Rating

Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall resumed coverage of Gray Television, giving the broadcaster a positive “overweight” rating.

Cahall, in a note Monday, set a target price of $26 a share for Gray, which closed last week at $20.16.

After a series of acquisitions, Gray is now a large-scale broadcast player, Cahall said.

“We’re bullish on its ability to generate strong free cash flow and deliver relatively quickly, driven by core ads, the mid-term elections and net retrans,” he said. “We see scope for GTN to get to more than $30 if deleveraging out performs.”

As a bigger group, Cahall expects Gray to be able tin increase retrans by 8% annually. It sees Gray getting about $4.43 per sub for its Big 4 stations, compared to the $5.85 that Nexstar gets, the $4.40 that Sinclair Broadcast Group gets, the $5.35 that Tegna gets and the $2.92 received by E.W. Scripps.

Cahall sees core advertising revenue down 1% in 2022 because of political crowd out, and political ad revenue of $533 million, slightly ahead of guidance. He puts Gray’s political ad revenue at $16 per households, the highest in broadcast.

In his note, Cahall compares Gray following its acquisition of the Quincy and Meredith stations to Nexstar after buying Tribune. “We see the same playbook in owning Gray. We estimated $600 million in average calendar year 22/23 free cash flow (with upside) that will primarily accrue to equity holders on a currency $2 billion market cap,” he said.

Cord cutting remains a risk to the industry, but that’s baked in to valuations, Cahall said, noting that Gray’s third quarter sub were up modestly year over year. ■