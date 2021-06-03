Gray Raises Meredith Bid After Rival Offer Emerges
Meredith agrees to take $16.990 a share or $2.825 billion
Gray Television said it raised its offer for Meredith Corp.’s local media group after it was informed by Meredith of an unsolicited bid that arrived after their agreement to merge.
Gray’s new offer of $16.99 a share, or $2.85 billion in enterprise value, up from $14.50 a share or $2.7 billion, was accepted by Meredith’s board and an amending merger agreement was signed.
The rival bidder for the Meredith stations was not identified.
Also Read: Gray Television Ties OTT Retrans to Local News
Gray said it remains committed to acquiring the Meredith local TV stations. Gray has identified $55 million in first-year cost synergies that can be achieved by combining the companies.
Gray is also in the process of buying Quincy Media for $925 million in cash. Gray is selling off TV stations in seven markets for $380 million to Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group to comply with government regulations.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.