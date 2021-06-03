Gray Raises Meredith Bid After Rival Offer Emerges

Gray Television said it raised its offer for Meredith Corp.’s local media group after it was informed by Meredith of an unsolicited bid that arrived after their agreement to merge.

Gray’s new offer of $16.99 a share, or $2.85 billion in enterprise value, up from $14.50 a share or $2.7 billion , was accepted by Meredith’s board and an amending merger agreement was signed.

The rival bidder for the Meredith stations was not identified.

Gray said it remains committed to acquiring the Meredith local TV stations. Gray has identified $55 million in first-year cost synergies that can be achieved by combining the companies.