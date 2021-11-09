ViacomCBS Renews Affiliate Deals With Gray Television Stations

ViacomCBS and Gray Television said they reached a multi-year agreement renewing the CBS affiliation for 47 local television stations run by Gray.

Gray’s CBS affiliates will continue to be available to subscribers to ViacomCBS’ Paramount Plus and on certain virtual multichannel video programming distributors (vMVPDs).

“ViacomCBS is an important partner, and we are pleased to have reached an agreement that builds upon our longstanding relationship,” said Pat LaPlatney, co-CEO of Gray Television. “We look forward to better serving our audiences by combining our valuable local content with CBS’ premium programming across entertainment, news and sports in the years to come.”

Gray’s CBS affiliate reaches about 13 million households, or 11% of the U.S. After it acquires Meredith’s local stations, it will be the largest operator of CBS affiliates, with stations in 55 markets covering 18% of the country.

“We are happy to have renewed these important license agreements with Gray Television to continue to inform and entertain audiences across the country with CBS’ leading programming,” said Ray Hopkins, president, U.S. Networks Distribution, ViacomCBS. “This deal underscores our longstanding commitment to building successful affiliate partnerships that create shared and enduring value.”