Weekend Anchor Anderson Stepping Down from 'ET' Post

Brooke Anderson, weekend anchor and correspondent for CBS Television Distribution’s leading entertainment magazine Entertainment Tonight is departing the show to move to the East Coast with her husband and two small children, a spokesman for the show confirmed on Tuesday night. Staffers learned the news via an internal memo on Tuesday afternoon.

"Brooke is a brilliant talent in addition to being a committed wife and loving mother. And, while we will miss her tremendously as a permanent member of our team, we respect her for her priorities — family first,” said ET Executive Producer Brad Bessey in a statement.

She’ll continue to work and report for ET in a freelance capacity this summer.

Anderson first came to CTD four years ago as a host on The Insider. Prior to that, she was an entertainment anchor and producer for CNN and co-host for HLN’s Showbiz Tonight.

Earlier this month, ET named soap-opera star Cameron Mathison weekend co-anchor and correspondent.