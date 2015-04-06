'ET' Hires Mathison as Correspondent, Weekend Anchor

Cameron Mathison is joining CBS Television Distribution’s Entertainment Tonight as a full-time correspondent, fill-in anchor and co-anchor of ET Weekend, starting this month, said executive producer Brad Bessey.

“Cameron is hardworking, charismatic, comfortable on set, on the red carpets and in intimate celebrity one-on-ones,” said Bessey in a statement. “He’s joined us for special assignments throughout the year, and we are thrilled that he is now a permanent member of the Entertainment Tonightteam.”

Mathison, who starred for years as Ryan Lavery on ABC’s All My Children, also serves as a features correspondent on ABC’s Good Morning America. He’s previously worked with ET as a guest correspondent during last summer’s Daytime Emmy Awards. He also interviewed Julia Roberts and the cast of HBO’s The Normal Heart, as well as GMA’s Robin Roberts about her book and surviving breast cancer.

Mathison also has appeared in several movies on The Hallmark Channel, as well as been featured on shows such as TV Land’s Hot in Cleveland, Lifetime’s Drop Dead Diva, ABC’s Desperate Housewives, Castle and The Job and CBS’ CSI and JAG. He also was a contestant on season five of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars and co-hosted the 35th annual Daytime Emmy Awards.