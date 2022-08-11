Weather Channel Working with Amobee on Data-Driven Ads

The Weather Channel said it is licensing Amobee’s advertising platform to plan data-driven linear ad campaigns.

The campaigns will be optimized using advanced audiences activated through OpenAP.

"Savvy marketers increasingly need to reach precise audiences, and having the right data, technology and interoperable partnerships is essential. We are proud to partner with Amobee and expand our existing relationship with OpenAP to make audience-based campaigns easier for advertisers to plan, execute and measure," said Barbara Bekkedahl, president, ad sales and client partnerships, Weather Group at The Weather Channel.

The Weather Channel's clients will be able to create engaging and compelling ad experiences while minimizing ad waste and duplication. Through the Amobee platform they will be able to uncover new and data-informed opportunities in real-time to reach the audiences they care most about.

"We are thrilled to partner with The Weather Channel as it looks to provide its advertisers with the tools it needs to optimize campaigns while providing granular insight into target audiences, which will ultimately advance campaign storytelling," said Stacy Daft, GM, enterprise commercial business development at Amobee, which agreed to be acquired by Tremor International for $239 million earlier last month.

"By expanding our partnership, The Weather Channel will leverage the interoperability of platforms to enable consistent audience definitions to be used for linear optimization planning, targeting and measurement," added Chris LoRusso, chief business officer at OpenAP. "Advertisers can leverage first- or third-party data to build optimized media plans to drive incremental reach and take a more holistic approach to data activation." ■