Weather Channel Launching Two Original Primetime Series

The Weather Channel said its primetime programming lineup for fall will include two new original weekly series, Uncharted Adventure and Frozen Gold.

The network is also bringing back Weather Gone Viral for its seventh season.

Uncharted Adventure will have its debut on Nov. 7 and takes The Weather Channel into the travel genre. It takes viewers to exotic destinations, fascinating cultures and natural wonders. The series is hosted by adventurer and marine biologist Mike Corey.

Frozen Gold premieres Nov. 14 and follows six Americans as they leave their homes and jobs to explore for gold in Greenland, where melting ice sheets have exposed what is believed to be large deposits of the precious metal.

“Our viewers keep asking for more adventure and travel programming on The Weather Channel and we are delivering,” said Nora Zimmett, executive VP and chief content officer at The Weather Channel television network. “These new weekly series are fun and entertaining but also inform, educate and invite audiences to travel vicariously to places they may have never seen. With the global pandemic shutting down vacations worldwide, now our viewers have the chance to explore the world from the safety of their homes.”

In season seven, Weather Gone Viral gives viewers access to extreme weather phenomena including tornadoes and hurricanes, which have been captured on camera.