‘We Baby Bears’ Gets 10 Episode New Year’s Cartoon Network Debut

Cartoon Network will launch the animated comedy We Baby Bears with 10 episodes starting at 10 a.m. ET on New Year’s Day.

The animated series is a spinoff of the network’s We Bare Bears, featuring younger versions of the characters.

The show’s original theme song is performed by K-Pop group TRI.BE, which released its first mini-album, Veni, Vidi, Vici in October.

After the New Year’s Day debut, a pair of new episodes will premiere Saturday mornings at 9 a.m.

We Baby Bears stars the voices of Connor Andrade, Amari McCoy and Max Mitchell. Guest stars include Anjali Bhimani, Rhys Darby, Janeane Garofalo, Young M.A., Jason Mantzoukas, Stephen Oyoung, Willow Smith and Bernardo Velasco.

“We Baby Bears is the first original Cartoon Network series to kick off our 'Redraw Your World' campaign and there isn’t a better, more authentic representation of our new brand promise than these baby bears looking for the place they fit in,” said Amy Friedman, head of kids and family programming, Warner Bros. “Partnering with TRI.BE on the original theme song, their message, ‘We are perfect as we are,’ doubles down on themes of inclusivity and acceptance which we think kids everywhere will be drawn to.”

The series will roll out globally on Cartoon Network starting with Latin America on Jan. 2, followed by Asia Pacific on Jan. 8 and across Europe, the Middle East and Africa in March.

Produced by Cartoon Network Studios, We Baby Bears is executive produced by Daniel Chong and Manny Hernandez. ■