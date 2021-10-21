Cartoon Network Launches ‘Redraw Your World’ Campaign

Cartoon today launched its Redraw Your World slogan with a music video featuring 11-year-old musician in residence Nandi Bushell.

The video, using animation and live actions features a drum solo by Bushell. Parent company Warner Bros. Global KIds, Young Adults and Classics unveiled the slogan during its upfront presentation.

“Nandi personifies Redraw Your World in every way possible – she’s fearless, passionate, and quite literally marches to the beat of her own drum,” said Tricia Melton, Chief Marketing Officer, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics. “Redraw Your World is our ethos in everything that we do, and these are the words we hope that our audiences can be inspired by to redraw their world.”

Original music for the Redraw Your World promo featuring Bushell is entitled, Drawsticks, and was written, produced, and engineered by composers and artists, Brain and Melissa.