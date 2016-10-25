Cartoon Network Greenlights New ‘We Bare Bears’

Cartoon Network has greenlit season three of the animated series We Bare Bears. Created by Daniel Chong, the comedy follows three bear siblings: Grizzly (voiced by Eric Edelstein), Panda (by Bobby Moynihan), and Ice Bear (by Demetri Martin) and their awkward attempts at assimilating into human society.

Episodes from season two began airing earlier this year. Cartoon Network parent Turner says the series has reached 8.4 million children in the U.S.

Slated to debut early next year, season three will include new episodes with the baby bears, holiday specials and the return of favorite friends and foes including Nom Nom (voiced by Patton Oswalt), Chloe (by Charlyne Yi), Charlie (Jason Lee), Lucy (Ellie Kemper) and Ranger Tabes (Cameron Esposito).

New episodes from the current season of We Bare Bears air on Thursdays at 7 p.m.

We Bare Bears is produced by Cartoon Network Studios.