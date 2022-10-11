WBMT Anchor Nick Canizales Leaving TV After 20-Year Career

Nick Canizales, morning anchor at KBMT Beaumont, Texas, is ending his broadcast career after 20 years.

Canizales, who started out as a production assistant at KBMT in 2002, will host 12News Daybreak for the last time on October 28, the station said.

“I have poured my heart and soul into the TV industry for half of my life,” said Canizales. “I thank God for allowing me to accomplish more than I could ever dream of. Now it’s time to start a new chapter.”

Canizales worked his way up at the station working behind the scenes, operating studio cameras, master control and teleprompter before being promoted to news photographer. He left KBMT in 2012, moving to KCEN Waco, where he became sports director.

“Getting to fly all over the country and cover some of the best athletes on a daily basis was the highlight of my sports career,” Canizales said.

He returned to WBMT in 2020, working with Tracy Kennick and meteorologist Jeff Gerber.

“Coming back home and co-anchoring alongside Tracy was a full-circle experience,” Canzales said. “I hope Tracy, Jeff and I brought you lots of laughs, great entertainment and everything you needed to know that was happening in and around our community.” ■